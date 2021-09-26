UN Secretary met with Azerbaijani FM

The Secretary-General met with H.E. Mr. Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The Secretary-General commended Azerbaijan on its diplomatic efforts as chair of the Non-Aligned Movement in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic response, Trend reports citing UN office.

They exchanged views on UN-Azerbaijan cooperation, including the implementation of the SDGs. They discussed the situation in the region and efforts to promote cooperation and durable peace.

The Secretary-General underlined the UN’s support for the ongoing dialogue and peacebuilding efforts between Armenia and Azerbaijan and reiterated the UN’s readiness to provide further assistance, including in support of conflict-affected populations.