When I visited Aghdam it was hard to believe a city was actually once there - PACE’s rapporteur
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27
By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:
When I visited Aghdam it was hard to believe a city was actually once there, Paul Gavan, Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) rapporteur for the 'Humanitarian consequences of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan' said, Trend reports.
Gavan made the statement during the Autumn Session of PACE.
"When I went to visit Agdam, a city that was once a thriving city of 30,000 people. When I witnessed first-hand the wasteland that was left there, it was hard to believe a city was actually once there. It was absolutely shocking. It brings home to me the absolute tragedy and futility of war,” he said.
