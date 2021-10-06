Azerbaijan plans to work with EU to expand geography of its gas supplies - President Aliyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.6
Trend:
Azerbaijan plans to work with the EU to expand the geography of its gas supplies, Trend reports, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during a meeting on October 6 with the newly appointed Head of the European Union Delegation to the country Peter Michalko.
