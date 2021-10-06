President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of newly-appointed Head of EU Delegation to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.6
Trend:
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev received on October 6 the credentials of the newly appointed Head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan, Peter Michalko, Trend reports.
