As soon as possible, we will return to their native lands IDPs who lived in suffering for 30 years - Azerbaijani president
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17
Trend:
As soon as possible, we will return to their native lands the settlers who have lived in suffering for 30 years, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing the meeting with general public of Fuzuli district, Trend reports.
