Azerbaijan purchases de-mining equipment from Croatia – Azerbaijani FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 20

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan purchases de-mining equipment from Croatia, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference with his Croatian counterpart Gordan Grlić-Radman in Baku, Trend reports.

According to Bayramov, Azerbaijan and Croatia cooperate in the field of de-mining the liberated territories.

Bayramov also noted that Azerbaijan purchases equipment for mine clearance from Croatia and cooperation in this direction will continue.

"The mentioned issues were also discussed at today's meeting," Bayramov said.

It is noted that the delegation headed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Croatia is on a visit to Azerbaijan.

During the visit, the Croatian minister was received by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.