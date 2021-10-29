Azerbaijan extends term of agreement on partnership program with FAO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 29

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The term of the agreement on the Partnership Program between Azerbaijan and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) has been extended, Trend reports.

According to the information, at today's meeting of the Milli Mejlis (parliament) of Azerbaijan, the issue of approving the "Protocol on the extension of the agreement between the government of Azerbaijan and the UN Food and Agriculture Organization on the FAO-Azerbaijan Partnership Program" was discussed.

After discussions, the document was put to a vote and adopted.