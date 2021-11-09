Azerbaijani FM leaves for France on working visit
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 9
Trend:
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov left for Paris on a working visit, Trend reports on Nov. 9.
According to the information, the minister within the framework of the visit will deliver a speech at the 41st session of the UNESCO General Conference, as well as hold a number of bilateral meetings with officials.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Poland plans to cover all gas demand by supplies other than from Eastern direction in 2022 – ministry (Exclusive)
Our goal is to ensure contribution of Russia-Turkey Joint Monitoring Center to sustainable stability in region – Turkish MoD
Illegal visit of Armenian Defense Minister to Azerbaijani territories is military-political provocation - MoD
Turkey ready to mobilize all its capabilities to solve any problem of Azerbaijan – Turkish MoD (PHOTO/VIDEO)
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates people of Azerbaijan on National Flag Day (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev was able to do what many other world leaders failed to do - Bulgarian ex-president
When I was first elected, I said we would take back our historical lands from enemy at any cost - President Aliyev
If we depended on any other power, they would never allowed us to fulfill this glorious mission - President Aliyev