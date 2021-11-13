Terrorist attacks similar to one committed in Dashalti shouldn’t go unpunished - Russian expert (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 15:29

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 13

Trend:

Terrorist attacks similar to the one committed in Dashalti [village liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 second Karabakh war] should not go unpunished, Director of the Russian Institute for Political Studies, expert Sergei Markov said during a press conference in the city of Shusha on Nov. 13, Trend reports.

"Unfortunately, the South Caucasus cannot be called completely peaceful," Markov noted, adding that extremist forces continue attempts to destabilize [the region].

He reminded that recently the Armenian terrorist threw a grenade towards the Azerbaijani and Russian servicemen.

"The Russian peacekeepers [temporarily stationed in Azerbaijani territories in accordance with the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020 signed between Azerbaijani, Russian presidents and Armenia’s prime minister following the second Karabakh war] detained this extremist. Such actions should in no way go unpunished," he stressed.

According to the statement of the Prosecutor General's Office and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan, a citizen of Armenia Norayr Mirzoyan, born in 1975, and other persons, who previously acquired an RGD-5 grenade, firearms and explosives in order to commit a terrorist act in the territory of Azerbaijan and premeditated murder, on November 13, 2021, at 07:12 (GMT+4), moving from the Azerbaijani city of Khankendi along the Khankendi-Lachin highway towards the city of Lachin in a Mercedes-Benz car with the state registration plate 48-MN-048 ER, got out of the car near the village of Dashalti and threw a grenade towards the servicemen of one of the military units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces and peacekeeping contingent of Russia, endangering their lives.

As a result of the attack, committed with the aim of premeditated murder on the basis of ethnic hatred, active-duty sergeant Hafiz Nasibov and other servicemen (three in total) received bodily injuries of varying severity.