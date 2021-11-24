Shusha to be declared cultural capital of TURKSOY in 2023 – minister
Azerbaijan's Shusha city will be declared the cultural capital of TURKSOY (International Organization of Turkic Culture) in 2023, Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan Anar Karimov said at the conference "Great return: Revival of culture", Trend reports.
"In fact, this will be announced at the meeting of TURKSOY. But, ahead of the events, I want to say that Shusha will be declared the cultural capital of TURKSOY," the minister stressed, adding that events dedicated to the mentioned announcement will be held.
