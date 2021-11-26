Conditions being created for future normal life in region – Russian president

Politics 26 November 2021 18:15 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 26

Trend:

The conditions are being created for a future normal life in the region, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin said during a trilateral meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Sochi, Trend reports.

