Trilateral meeting between Azerbaijani, Russian presidents, Armenian PM kicks off in Sochi (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 26
Trend:
A trilateral meeting is underway among President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Russia' Sochi, Trend reports.
