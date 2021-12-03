Further strengthening of Azerbaijan's army is one of important tasks – PM
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 3
Trend:
Further strengthening of Azerbaijan's army is one of the important tasks set by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov said at a plenary session of the Milli Majlis (parliament) on Dec. 3, Trend reports.
According to PM, the issue of improving the living conditions of servicemen is in the center of attention of the government.
