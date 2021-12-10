Azerbaijan marks anniversary of Victory Parade dedicated to second Karabakh war (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 10

Trend:

Azerbaijan marks a year since the Victory Parade held in Baku to commemorate the country's historic victory in the 44-day second Karabakh war, Trend reports on Dec. 10.

The Victory Parade in Baku is remembered as an important historical event in the life of the Azerbaijani people. It has become a holiday that the Azerbaijani people have been waiting for many years.

The Victory Parade took place in Baku on December 10, 2020, on Azadlig Square. It was attended by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan and First Lady Emine Erdogan.

The Victory Parade, which was attended by more than 3,000 personnel, presented 150 units of military equipment, including recently adopted modern military equipment, missile and artillery installations, air defense systems, warships and boats, as well as part of the trophies captured from the enemy, defeated by the Azerbaijani army during the second Karabakh war. The parade demonstrated the power of the Azerbaijani state and army. It became the personification of joy in connection with the end of the 30-year longing of the Azerbaijani people, the realization of their cherished dream, ensuring the territorial integrity of the country.

After the parade, a firework was held in honor of the Victory took place on the territory of Baku Seaside Boulevard.