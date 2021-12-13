Everything mined, destroyed, did any European organization condemn Armenia for this tragedy? - President Ilham Aliyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 13
Trend:
Everything has been mined. After the Karabakh war, we either lost about 200 people or they became crippled and disabled, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said on Dec. 13 while receiving members of the Qarabag football team, which reached the playoff of the UEFA Europa Conference League.
“Has any European organization condemned Armenia for this tragedy? No! President Ilham Aliyev added.
Will be updated
