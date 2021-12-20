Azerbaijan supports elimination of consequences of humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan as result of joint efforts - MFA (UPDATE)

Details added, first version posted 15:22

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20

Trend:

Azerbaijan supports the elimination of the consequences of the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan as a result of joint efforts of the international community, Press Service Department of Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs said commenting on the results of the 17th extraordinary session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Trend reports.

It was noted that at the 17th extraordinary session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, held on December 19, 2021 in Islamabad, an exchange of views took place on the situation in Afghanistan and its impact on regional and global security.​

"During the session, the participating countries stressed that the crisis in the country, first of all, has caused serious humanitarian consequences, and the importance of international cooperation in overcoming these consequences.​ Following the session, a final resolution was adopted, which reflects the practical steps to be taken by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to stabilize the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan," the MFA said.

The ministry noted that according to the resolution, it was decided to establish a Humanitarian Trust Fund under the auspices of the Islamic Development Bank, as well as to establish the Afghanistan Food Security Program.​

"In order to more effectively coordinate the OIC's efforts to stabilize the situation in Afghanistan, the position of the Organization's Special Envoy for Afghanistan was established, and it was decided to strengthen the OIC's mission in Afghanistan in terms of economic and human resources. OIC Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian, Cultural and Family Affairs Tariq Ali Bakheet has been appointed OIC Special Envoy for Afghanistan," the statement said.

The ministry added that the final resolution, adopted on behalf of the 57 OIC member states, contains a separate item on the evacuation of the population from Afghanistan, and the countries that have played an important role in this regard. We would like to emphasize that the important role of the Republic of Azerbaijan among these countries in the evacuation of people from Afghanistan was praised.​

"The Republic of Azerbaijan, as a responsible member of the OIC and due to its unwavering commitment to Islamic solidarity, supports the elimination of the consequences of the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan as a result of joint efforts of the international community, including OIC member states, and will continue to contribute to the steps taken in this direction," the statement said.