Shusha operation already became saga - President Ilham Aliyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 24
Trend:
Had Hadrut not been liberated from the invaders, it would have been more difficult to reach Shusha. However, the Shusha operation has already become a saga, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Victorious Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev said during the opening of a military unit in Hadrut settlement of Khojavand district, Trend reports.
“The Shusha operation is now being discussed and analyzed in the world's leading military schools, and many, especially those who have been in Shusha, cannot believe that the heroic sons of Azerbaijan climbed those rocks with only light weapons and liberated Shusha, our cultural capital and crown of Karabakh,” the head of state said.
