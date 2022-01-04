Disabled children take part in Expo 2020 Dubai through support of Azerbaijan's Heydar Aliyev Foundation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 4

Trend:

The dance performance entitled "My body has a story to be told" by the DanceAbility Azerbaijan inclusive performance company was shown in the pavilion of Azerbaijan at the world exhibition Expo 2020 Dubai with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and UNICEF, Trend reports.

In December last year, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF).

The memorandum envisages the implementation of various projects in Azerbaijan by the end of 2025 in the areas of early child development, inclusive education, and the development of adolescents and youth.

As part of the work carried out in this direction, the concert program at Expo 2020 Dubai of a dance group consisting of disabled children was met with interest by guests of the world exhibition.

The national pavilion of Azerbaijan, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Center at the world exhibition Expo 2020 Dubai, regularly hosts events and concert programs covering various fields. The exhibition will be held until March 31, 2022.