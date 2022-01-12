All construction work must be carried out transparently and basis of tenders - President Ilham Aliyev on liberated lands reconstruction

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12

Trend:

I visited the liberated lands many times in 2021, and along with these infrastructure projects, urban development projects will be implemented this year. We have now laid the foundations of schools and hospitals. The master plans of Aghdam and Fuzuli cities are ready. Agreements have been signed with relevant companies to develop master plans for other cities, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with local TV channels on January 12, 2022, Trend reports.

"We want everything to be done in a comprehensive manner – both quickly and, at the same time, not in a haste. Because everything must be comprehensive and the people who are about to return there must be provided with the best conditions. Because these people lived in difficult conditions for 30 years. It is true that many of them lived in beautiful apartments provided by the state, but they always lived with a longing for the homeland, a longing for their native land. We must create conditions for them to live comfortably from now on. Therefore, we should not waste any time but we should not do things in a haste either. Everything must be done in a comprehensive manner, all construction work must be carried out transparently and the basis of tenders. Special instructions have been given and maximum transparency must be ensured. If we face any unpleasant situations, our punishment will be very severe, and everyone should know that," the head of state said.