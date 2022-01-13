Azerbaijani FM talks situation in the region with Executive Director of US Jewish Committee (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 13

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received a delegation led by the Executive Director of the American Jewish Committee David Harris On January 13, 2022, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov noted with satisfaction the meeting with David Harris within the framework of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly and the discussions with the American Jewish Committee.

The parties expressed satisfaction with the development of cooperation between the government of Azerbaijan and the Jewish community.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov informed the other side about the current situation in the region, including the steps taken by the Azerbaijani side to normalize relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as the ongoing military provocations of Armenia, the murder of an Azerbaijani soldier two days ago and that Armenia is responsible for this.

David Harris thanked for the meeting and the information provided. He stressed the importance of ensuring lasting peace and security in the region.

The parties also discussed the prospects for the development of Azerbaijani-American relations and other issues of mutual interest.