President Ilham Aliyev calls on Azerbaijani businessmen to invest in liberated territories
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 14
Trend:
Today, here, in front of the Aghdam Juma mosque, I call on Azerbaijani businessmen to come and invest, invest in Aghdam and all other liberated territories, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said on February 13 after viewing the ongoing restoration work in the Aghdam Juma mosque, being carried out by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Trend reports.
Will be updated
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Iran, Azerbaijan to start preparations for construction of railway terminal near border of two countries
Azerbaijan already has 5 residents in Aghdam Industrial Park and they are launching activities - President Ilham Aliyev
More governments starting to take position of moving away from coal - Head of NGO Forum on ADB (Interview) (VIDEO)
Development of Azerbaijan's dialogue with EAEU would contribute to intensification of trade - Russian MFA
Worked fruitfully to win a medal - silver medalist of World Cup, Azerbaijani gymnast Seljan Mahsudova
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva get acquainted with work done on Ujar-Zardab-Aghjabadi highway
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend opening of newly built military campus in Aghjabadi (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend opening of Avshar-Salmanbayli-Ashaghi Avshar-Khojavand highway (PHOTO)