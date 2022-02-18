Head of executive power must visit all villages and meet with people - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 18

Trend:

The head of the executive power must visit all the villages and meet with people, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, Trend reports.

The president made the statement during the reception of Joshgun Jabrayilov, Elgin Habibullayev and Elkhan Ibrahimov in connection with their appointments as head of the Nizami District Executive Power of Baku city, head of the Narimanov District Executive Power of Baku city, and head of the Kurdamir District Executive Power respectively in video format.

