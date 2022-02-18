President Ilham Aliyev receives newly-appointed heads of Nizami, Narimanov and Kurdamir districts in video format (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 18

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received in a video format Joshgun Jabrayilov due to his appointment as head of Nizami District Executive Authority, Elgin Habibullayev due to his appointment as head of Narimanov District Executive Authority, Baku, and Elkhan Ibrahimov due to his appointment as head of Kurdamir District Executive Authority, Trend reports.

The head of state addressed the video conference.

Will be updated