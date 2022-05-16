Azerbaijan’s ANAMA reports results of weekly mine clearance operations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. Azerbaijan’s National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has released the statistics on de-mining operations in the territories, liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 second Karabakh war], for the past week, Trend reports via the agency.

According to ANAMA, 183 anti-personnel and 59 anti-tank mines, as well as 493 unexploded ordnances, were detected and cleared during de-mining operations in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan from May 9 through May 14.

Territories with a total area of 399 hectares were cleared of mines and unexploded ordnances in the reporting period, added the agency.