...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Azerbaijan’s ANAMA reports results of weekly mine clearance operations

Politics Materials 16 May 2022 16:01
Azerbaijan’s ANAMA reports results of weekly mine clearance operations

Follow Trend on

Humay Aghajanova
Humay Aghajanova
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. Azerbaijan’s National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has released the statistics on de-mining operations in the territories, liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 second Karabakh war], for the past week, Trend reports via the agency.

According to ANAMA, 183 anti-personnel and 59 anti-tank mines, as well as 493 unexploded ordnances, were detected and cleared during de-mining operations in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan from May 9 through May 14.

Territories with a total area of 399 hectares were cleared of mines and unexploded ordnances in the reporting period, added the agency.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more