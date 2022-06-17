President Ilham Aliyev receives Director-General of UN Geneva (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 15:41)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Director-General of the United Nations Office at Geneva (UN Geneva) Tatiana Valovaya, Trend reports.

The head of state noted that this year marked the 30th anniversary of Azerbaijan's membership in the UN, and a conference was held on this occasion in Shusha in March, adding it had a special symbolic meaning.

President Ilham Aliyev underlined that Azerbaijan enjoy close cooperation with UN and its specialized agencies, and highlighted the country`s success in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

The head of state pointed out that the National Coordination Council for Sustainable Development operates in Azerbaijan and the country's key development indicators are steadily increasing.

President Ilham Aliyev said that the restoration and reconstruction of Azerbaijan`s liberated territories is one of the priorities on the country`s agenda. The head of state noted that Azerbaijan is facing a major landmine problem, and more than 220 Azerbaijani citizens had been killed or injured as a result of landmines since November 10, 2020, adding that another similar incident occurred today.

Tatiana Valovaya said that she is happy to visit Azerbaijan and participate in the 9th Global Baku Forum on “Challenges to the Global World Order” organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, and hailed the establishment of cooperation between the Nizami Ganjavi International Center and the UN Office at Geneva.

She stressed the importance of paying special attention to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals at the state level in Azerbaijan. Tatiana Valovaya noted that she put forward a concept on increasing the role of women in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, adding that work is being done in this regard.

During the conversation, the sides exchanged views on cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UN Office in Geneva and its specialized agencies.