Azerbaijani-Italian relations reach special level - Ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. Baku hosts a festive event on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of Italy's independence, Trend reports.

Italian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Claudio Taffuri said that this event coincides with the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Italy.

"Relations between our countries have been rapidly developing in all spheres for 30 years. Today, these relations have reached a special level," he said.

Claudio Taffuri recalled that the signing of a strategic agreement between the two countries on the establishment of the Azerbaijani-Italian University in Baku during the visit of the Italian Foreign Minister to Azerbaijan created the basis for the development of relations in the humanitarian sector.

"Azerbaijan's support for Italy during the coronavirus pandemic should also be emphasized. First of all, it is a gesture of friendship and close ties between our countries," the ambassador added.

The festive event ended with a concert.