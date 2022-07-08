Azerbaijan approves budget execution of State Oil Fund for 2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a Decree on the 2021 budget execution of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ), Trend reports.

Given the decision of the Supervisory Board of the State Oil Fund on the report related to the implementation of the SOFAZ budget for 2021 in accordance with the "Regulations on the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan", approved by Presidential Decree dated December 29, 2000 No. 434, and "Rules for compilation and execution of the program of annual revenues and expenses (budget) of the State Oil Fund of the Azerbaijan Republic", approved by the Presidential Decree dated September 12, 2001 No. 579, and the conclusion of an international audit organization on the financial activities of the Fund, is decided:

To approve the implementation of the 2021 budget of the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan as indicated below, with revenues of 15.9 billion manat ($9.35 billion), expenditures of 11.38 billion manat ($6.69 billion), or at the level of 199.8 percent of income and 92.9 percent of expenditure: