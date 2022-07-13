...
Practical sessions held in mechanized units of Azerbaijani army (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13. The crews of the mechanized units of the Azerbaijani army conducted practical sessions in driving and fire training, Trend reports citing Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry.

Drivers - mechanics improved their skills in controlling military equipment, and operators - gunners - skills in firing from various types of weapons during the training.

All the tasks were successfully completed at the practical exercises held in order to further increase the combat readiness of mechanized units, Defense Ministry said.

