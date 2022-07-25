Situation in Azerbaijan's districts must be fully analyzed, existing drawbacks should be identified, eliminated – President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25. The situation in the regions should be carefully analyzed, and the existing drawbacks should be identified and eliminated, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving Araz Ahmadov on his appointment as head of Masalli District Executive Authority, Akbar Abbasov on his appointment as head of Lerik District Executive Authority and Elvin Pashayev on his appointment as head of Goygol District Executive Authority, Trend reports.

"You are being appointed as heads of executive authority of Goygol, Lerik and Masalli districts. Great confidence is being placed in you. I am sure that you will live up to this confidence with your work.

First of all, the situation in the regions should be carefully analyzed, and the existing drawbacks should be identified and eliminated.

In recent years, as a result of the implementation of the State Program on the socioeconomic development of the regions, extensive improvement and construction work has been carried out in all our districts, major infrastructure projects have been implemented, and most of the problems that had disturbed our people for many years have been resolved. Electricity supply, gas supply, road infrastructure, irrigation, drinking water and social infrastructure projects have been implemented, modern hospitals, medical centers and many schools have been built in every district. Of course, all these have made a tremendous contribution to the socioeconomic development of the districts. After all, there can be no development without infrastructure. We have implemented infrastructure projects that weren’t implemented even in Soviet times. In particular, there was no gas supply in Lerik district during the Soviet era. On my order, Lerik now has gas supply. Since these three districts are located in the mountains, problems related to arranging gas supply there are a little more serious than in other districts, of course. However, by doing all these things we have improved people's well-being as much as possible," the head of state said.