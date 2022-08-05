Azerbaijan making changes in Commission for Strategic Road Map for Development of the Oil, Gas and Petrochemical Industry - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 5. Changes have been made to the composition of the Commission for Strategic Road Map for the Development of the Oil, Gas and Petrochemical Industry, Trend reports.
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a corresponding decree.
According to the decree, the composition of the commission is as follows:
Chairman of the Commission
First Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan
Members of the Commission
Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan
Minister of Finance of Azerbaijan
Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan
Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan
President of Azerbaijan National Academy of Science
President of SOCAR the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan.