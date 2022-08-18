President of Kazakhstan to visit Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay an official visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports via press service of Kazakh president.

The visit is scheduled for August 24.

The agenda of the visit includes issues of development of the Kazakh-Azerbaijani strategic partnership with an emphasis on the intensification of trade and economic, transport and logistics, cultural and humanitarian cooperation. Signing of several bilateral documents is planned within the visit.