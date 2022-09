BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. A group of flight and technical personnel of the Turkish Air Force has arrived in Azerbaijan, who will take part in the joint tactical and flight exercises 'TurAz Qartalı-2022', Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

In order to prepare for the exercises, appropriate measures related to the deployment of personnel, planning of exercises and other organizational issues are being carried out.

The joint exercises will begin on September 5.