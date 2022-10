Details added (first version posted at 12:18)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. Two people got injured as a result of the landmine explosion near the Hasangaya village of Azerbaijan's district, Trend reports.

The victims are residents of the Sahlabad village Rafail Bayramov (1976) and Nijat Jabbarov (born in 1990).

They were hospitalized in the Central District Hospital.