Azerbaijan investigating setup of mines by Armenian sabotage group in Dashkasan (UPDATE)

Politics Materials 4 October 2022 18:07 (UTC +04:00)

Details added, first version posted 17:33

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4. Mines planted by Armenian subversive groups in the Dashkasan district were defused, Prosecutor General's Office told Trend.

The engineers and mine-clearance units of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan detected and defused 452 anti-personnel mines of E-001 M type of Armenian production, installed by Armenian sabotage groups in the territory called Bughdadag in the Dashkasan district.

Presumably, they were installed after the 44-day Patriotic War.

Military Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan conducts an investigation in connection with this

