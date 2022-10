BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. On the evening of October 5, units of the Armenian armed forces fired using small arms at the positions of the Azerbaijani army located in the direction of Alagellar, Kalbajar district, from positions located in the direction of the village of Yukhari Shorja, Basarkechar district, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Units of the Azerbaijan Army have taken adequate response measures.