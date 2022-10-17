Unlike Armenia, Azerbaijan spread reliable information during second Karabakh war – official

GANJA, Azerbaijan, October 17. Armenia attempted to falsify the reality through spreading disinformation during the second Karabakh war, Head of the Communication Policy Section of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan Javid Musayev said at the event in Ganja, dedicated to the second anniversary of the Armenian missile strikes on the city, Trend reports.

"The ambassadors to Azerbaijan along with the assistant of the Azerbaijani President and the prosecutor general visited the tragedy site the day after the missile strikes on Ganja. Hundreds of foreign media representatives and bloggers arrived in Ganja through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs," Musayev noted, also mentioning the non-governmental organizations (NGOs).

According to him, President Ilham Aliyev was interviewed by roughly 30 foreign media outlets during the 44-day war. Meantime, nearly 140 tweets were posted on the head of state's Twitter account, out of which, 44 contained latest updates from the front.

"Shortly after the war, President Ilham Aliyev held a four-hour briefing with around 50 representatives of foreign media. This means that unlike Armenia, Azerbaijan was spreading reliable information," Musayev added.