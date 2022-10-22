Chronicles of Victory: October 22, 2020

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 22. The Azerbaijani Army launched a counter-offensive operation, later called the "Iron Fist", on September 27, 2020, in response to the large-scale provocation of the Armenian armed forces along the frontline, Trend reports.

The erupted 44-day Second Karabakh War ended with the liberation of Azerbaijan’s territories from nearly 30-year Armenian occupation and the restoration of territorial integrity.

Chronicle of the 26-th day of the second Karabakh war:

- On the official Twitter page of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, a publication was posted on ensuring full control over the state border (bordering with Iran).

- A publication was posted on the official Twitter page of President Ilham Aliyev, due to the liberation from the occupation of 3 villages of Fuzuli district, 4 villages of Jabrayil district.

- President Ilham Aliyev received the Ombudsman of Turkey.

- First Vice President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva gave an interview to Trend New Agency.

- The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has disseminated information about the latest situation at the front. Volunteers in the Armenian Armed Forces fled, leaving their combat positions. Information was disseminated about the wounding of the commander of the Armenian Armed Forces regiment, the killing of his deputy and the battalion commander.

- The Armenian Armed Forces fired 3 ballistic missiles at Siyazan, 2 at Gabala and 1 at Kurdamir. A 17-year-old civilian was wounded as a result of a missile attack by the Armenians on Gabala.

- Armenian servicemen refused to fight. Video footage of another captured military equipment of the Armenian Armed Forces was distributed.

- Another tactical UAV of the Armenian Armed Forces, which attempted to fly in the direction of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan, was destroyed. The Azerbaijani artillerymen continued to deliver precise strikes at the firing points of the Armenian Armed Forces.

- The Azerbaijani flag was hoisted in the village of Aghband, Zangilan district.

- The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan presented video footage of the destruction of a significant number of personnel and equipment of the Armenian Armed Forces.