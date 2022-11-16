Azerbaijan's Parliament condemns French Senate's resolution

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. The anti-Azerbaijani resolution of France's Senate has been condemned in Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (parliament), Trend reports citing Member of Parliament Kamran Bayramov.

Kamran Bayramov said in today's parliamentary session that France passed a resolution against Azerbaijan that contradicts international law.

This, he claims, is the result of islamophobic, Turko-phobic, and pro-Armenian diaspora activity.

Bayramov noted that France's activity causes rising tensions in the region and slows the peace-building process.

"France shows an obvious pro-Armenian position. This resolution is an example of hypocrisy and duplicity. This prejudiced step by France should be politically evaluated," he said.

The French Senate's anti-Azerbaijani resolution, according to MP Tural Ganjaliyev, is a step against Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"The country that should care about international law and peace, tramples on it. How is France going to talk about international law and peace after that? This biased step seriously hinders the peace process in the region. The resolution is a result of France's destructive politics. Those who consider themselves "new Napoleons" should not forget that Azerbaijan should not be treated this way," he said.

According to MP Cavanshir Feyziyev, the passage of this biased resolution demonstrates France's desire to protect its geopolitical interests in the region. He noted that the resolution prevents the peacebuilding process of the region.

"Several forces, including France, are not interested in the peace in the region, thus they make waves in order to ensure their own interests," said Feyziyev.

The other deputies also condemned the resolution, noting that it contradicts international law.