Azerbaijan confirms 40 more COVID-19 cases, 42 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. Azerbaijan has detected 40 new COVID-19 cases, 42 patients have recovered, and one patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 823,889 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 813,669 of them have recovered, and 9,969 people have died. Currently, 251 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,571 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,353,252 tests have been conducted so far.