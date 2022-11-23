Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Azerbaijani State Security Service conducting operation in Customs Committee of Nakhchivan (UPDATE)

Politics Materials 23 November 2022 16:47 (UTC +04:00)

Follow Trend on

Details added: first version posted on 16:06

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. The Azerbaijani State Security Service is conducting an operation in the Customs Committee of the country's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Trend reports on November 23.

Within the operation, detentions have taken place, and the necessary investigative measures are underway.

The Security Service is investigating the involvement of representatives of the Nakhchivan Customs in large-scale smuggling and embezzlement of budget funds.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more