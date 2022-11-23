Azerbaijani State Security Service conducting operation in Customs Committee of Nakhchivan (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 16:06

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. The Azerbaijani State Security Service is conducting an operation in the Customs Committee of the country's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Trend reports on November 23.

Within the operation, detentions have taken place, and the necessary investigative measures are underway.

The Security Service is investigating the involvement of representatives of the Nakhchivan Customs in large-scale smuggling and embezzlement of budget funds.