Azerbaijani defense minister expresses condolences to Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov sent letters of condolences to Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye Hulusi Akar and Chief of the General Staff, Army General Yasar Guler, the ministry told Trend.

"I'm deeply saddened by the death and injury of Turkish servicemen during the counter-terrorism operations to protect the civilians from terrorist attacks and threats. Your grief is our grief too. We always stand with the fraternal Turkish Armed Forces and support them in the fight against terrorism. May Allah rest the souls of fallen heroes. We share the sorrow of their relatives and express our deep condolences to their families," the minister wrote.