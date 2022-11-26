Austrian online newspaper dedicates article to President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Serbia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. Austrian Dasfazit.at online newspaper's article titled "We believe in President Ilham Aliyev's word more than into any signature – President Aleksandar Vucic" highlighted Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Serbia, the meeting between the leaders of the countries, the signing of documents, and, particularly the press statements of the presidents, Trend reports.

The article said that Serbian president, who was the first to make the press statement, expressed happiness to host a true friend of the country, President Ilham Aliyev, in Belgrade. Vucic outlined the existence of many things in common with Azerbaijan starting from preserving the territorial integrity and helping each other in the international arena.

The article cited Vucic who said that "President Ilham Aliyev is the most popular man in Europe now". The Serbian leader noted that since there is a huge need for Azerbaijani gas and "everything that Azerbaijan can offer, he is quite loved over there".

According to the article, the Serbian leader added the word of President Ilham Aliyev is enough for them [the Serbian side] rather than the presence of signatures, which is part of transparent protocol matters.

"We believe in his word more than into any signature whatsoever," Serbian president said.

Moreover, President Ilham Aliyev underscored the friendly ties between the heads of the two states and said that "this factor has played an important role in the rapid development of Serbian-Azerbaijani relations".

Speaking of the signed documents, the Azerbaijani president noted that documents on strategic partnership hold a special place among them.

"Serbia and Azerbaijan always defend and support each other in the international arena. As President Vucic has said, the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our countries are supported on a reciprocal basis, and this position is unequivocal, unchanging and will remain so," the newspaper cited the head of state.

The article focuses on the position of the Azerbaijani leader regarding the selective decrees and resolutions of international organizations. As the head of state noted, "in some cases, resolutions of the UN Security Council are implemented in a matter of days, in others they are implemented within a few hours," but in the case of Azerbaijan, these decisions of the UN Security Council, the Council of Europe, European Parliament, etc., were not implemented for 27 years. This left Azerbaijan with no choice but to resort to the military actions, which is fully consistent with the international right to self-defense, prescribed in the UN Charter.

"This is why the world community should come up with suggestions regarding the future of international organizations," the article quoted President Ilham Aliyev as saying.

The Azerbaijani president also stressed that the role of Azerbaijan's gas resources in the energy security of many countries "will continue to grow."

The article added that the Serbian and Azerbaijanj leaders expressed confidence that they "will have many such visits" and that this "friendship will be eternal".