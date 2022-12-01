Azerbaijani FM, EU High Representative discuss matters of mutual co-op (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. On December 1, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell within the framework of the 29th meeting of the OSCE Council of Foreign Ministers in the Polish city of Lodz, Trend reports citing the press service of the MFA.

During the meeting, issues of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EU in various fields, further prospects for relations, as well as the implementation of the agreements reached in the energy sector were discussed.

An exchange of views took place on the efforts to advance the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the role of the EU in this matter.

It was noted that Armenia creates obstacles within the process, violates obligations under the agreements reached at the level of leaders, creates a false impression of the negotiation process. The Minister once again drew attention to the existing mine danger in the territories liberated from occupation.

Josep Borrell, in turn, noted that the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and the EU in the field of energy has great potential for development.

He also stressed that the EU intends to continue to support efforts to normalize relations between the two countries.

The parties also discussed other issues of mutual interest.