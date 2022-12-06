Azerbaijan makes amendments to Law 'On combating human trafficking' (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 16:19)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a Law amending the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On combating human trafficking", Trend reports.

According to the changes, the second and third sentences of the following content are added to Article 7.2 of the Law "On combating human trafficking":

"Coordination of the National Action Plan participants' activity is carried out through the socially-based working group functioning under the National Coordinator. The composition, organization, and activities of the working group are determined by the relevant executive authority of the Republic of Azerbaijan."