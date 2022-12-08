More and more complicated to preserve cultural monuments today - Azerbaijani official (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 10:30

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. Tourism is a means of presenting cultural heritage of countries in the world, Chairman of the Azerbaijan State Tourism Agency Fuad Naghiyev said on December 8 at an international conference in Baku, on the protection of cultural values ​​and the role of UNESCO conventions in this, Trend reports.

According to Naghiyev, the matter of preserving cultural monuments gets more complicated in the modern world.

He added that the agency is involved in large-scale restoration work in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh.

Will be updated