Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Organization of Turkic States to hold youth forum of its diaspora structures (UPDATE)

Politics Materials 20 December 2022 17:33 (UTC +04:00)

Follow Trend on

Details added: first version posted on 16:08

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. A youth forum of diaspora structures of member countries of the Organization of Turkic States will be held in 2023, Chairman of the Azerbaijani State Committee for Work with Diaspora Fuad Muradov told reporters on December 20, Trend reports.

According to Muradov, in the future, the state committee intends to involve representatives of the diaspora from Europe and South America in these processes.

The official noted the importance of the media sphere.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more