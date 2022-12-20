Organization of Turkic States to hold youth forum of its diaspora structures (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 16:08

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. A youth forum of diaspora structures of member countries of the Organization of Turkic States will be held in 2023, Chairman of the Azerbaijani State Committee for Work with Diaspora Fuad Muradov told reporters on December 20, Trend reports.

According to Muradov, in the future, the state committee intends to involve representatives of the diaspora from Europe and South America in these processes.

The official noted the importance of the media sphere.