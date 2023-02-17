Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijani military officials inspect service and combat activities of army units on liberated territories (PHOTO/VIDEO)

17 February 2023 12:16 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. As part of the reforms carried out in the Azerbaijan Army under the instruction of the President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev, the measures implemented in the field of improving the social and living conditions of military personnel, as well as increasing the combat readiness of the units, are being continued, Trend reports citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

Azerbaijan's Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and the leadership of the ministry inspected the service and combat activities of the military units stationed on the liberated territories.

Azerbaijani military officials inspect service and combat activities of army units on liberated territories (PHOTO/VIDEO)
