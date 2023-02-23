If Popular Front Party lasted longer, Iran wouldn't hesitate to violate borders and occupy Azerbaijan - State Committee on Religious Associations (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. The early years of Azerbaijan’s independence, which coincided with the period when the Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan (PFPA) was in power, were marked by political instability and economic turmoil, Deputy Chairman of the State Committee on Religious Associations of the Republic of Azerbaijan Sayavush Heydarov said within Trend News Agency's “Relevant with Sahil Karimli” project.

According to Heydarov, this period was characterized by looting of large enterprises in Azerbaijan.

"During this period, there was anarchy and incompetence, as well as corruption and robbery. The industrial sector didn't develop. The existing infrastructure was destroyed, robbed, and sold to Iran for scrap. There were large enterprises that could be launched after being repaired for small amount of funds, however, even such enterprises were were subjected to looting. We feared that they would cut down the overpasses linking oil wells and sell them for scrap to Iran as well," he said.

Heydarov noted that there were several separatist movements that emerged in different regions of the country – threats from the south and north were growing.

"Armenian aggression expanded, Azerbaijani territories were lost. The PFPA-Musavat officials were unable to effectively address the challenges in relations with neighboring countries," he stressed.

"At such a difficult time, the only hope of the Azerbaijani people was the great leader Heydar Aliyev. Having come to power, the national leader saved the Azerbaijani state and people. Heydar Aliyev gradually created stability, restored the economy. Obviously, if the Popular Front had remained in power for some time, Iran wouldn't hesitate to violate the borders and occupy Azerbaijan," Heydarov emphasized.