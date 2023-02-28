'3+3' format is in our focus - Russian FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. The '3+3' format (Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Iran, Russia, Türkiye) is in our focus, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the opening of the conference "Russian-Azerbaijani relations in the 21st century: strategic partnership in the context of regional security" as part of the 3rd meeting of the Russia-Azerbaijan Expert Council in Baku.

"So far, there has been only one meeting in the '3+3' format. Georgia refused to participate, but the door still remains open for them," he said.

Will be updated