Armenia lost chance to build its future - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. Now it's time for peace. Therefore, right after the war ended in November 2020, we launched an initiative to start peaceful negotiations and presented the famous five principles, which could be a basis for peace agreement with Armenia, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the opening of the 10th Global Baku Forum themed “The World of Today: Challenges and Hopes”, Trend reports.

"We hope that international actors, which try to facilitate will persuade Armenia not to lose this chance. They lost the chance to become an independent country. They become totally dependent, kind of a colony of other country, and now maybe other countries. So, they lost their chance to become really independent and to build their future, because of aggression against us," President Ilham Aliyev said.